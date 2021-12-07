Botany of Christmas at Yew Dell

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Botany of Christmas at Yew Dell

Aaron Sexton, University of Louisville PhD Candidate, will explore the stories and traditions of the plants that make the holidays. From cedars to poinsettias and the yews and hollies that serve as the foundation for Yew Dell’s gardens, plan to see the holidays in a whole new way. Following the lecture with Aaron, stick around to stroll our Yuletide holiday light display.

Members $25/Non-members $35.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Education & Learning, Vacation & Holiday
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Botany of Christmas at Yew Dell - 2021-12-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Botany of Christmas at Yew Dell - 2021-12-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Botany of Christmas at Yew Dell - 2021-12-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Botany of Christmas at Yew Dell - 2021-12-07 18:00:00 ical