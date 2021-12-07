× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Botany of Christmas

Botany of Christmas at Yew Dell

Aaron Sexton, University of Louisville PhD Candidate, will explore the stories and traditions of the plants that make the holidays. From cedars to poinsettias and the yews and hollies that serve as the foundation for Yew Dell’s gardens, plan to see the holidays in a whole new way. Following the lecture with Aaron, stick around to stroll our Yuletide holiday light display.

Members $25/Non-members $35.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org