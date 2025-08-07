Bourbon & Bags for Broadway at RiverPark Center

An unforgettable evening of Kentucky bourbon and designer handbags will return to RiverPark Center this summer—but with a purpose far deeper than luxury and libations. The second annual Bourbon & Bags for Broadway will be held on Thursday, August 7 at 5:00 PM, raising vital funds to bring the magic of Broadway to students—many of whom have never had the chance to set foot in a theater.

Building on that momentum, RiverPark Center is working to present a school-day Broadway performance next season, removing financial and transportation barriers for even more students. Every dollar raised brings this vision closer to reality.

Event Highlights:

Live Auction:

Exclusive bourbons—including bottles signed by master distillers—paired with luxurious designer handbags

Silent Auction: Featuring premium bourbons, handbags, local experiences, and more

Tastings & Cuisine: Bourbon tastings, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a full cash bar

Ambience: A night of elegance, community, and impact

Proudly Recognizing our 2025 Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Barrel Heads Liquor Market & Tasting Bar

Live Auction Sponsor: Independence Bank

Silent Auction Sponsor: Sunset Elder Law

Last year’s event raised $84,000, and this year’s goal is even more ambitious: to expand access, nurture creativity, and ignite inspiration in the next generation of artists, leaders, and dreamers.

Join us in celebrating Kentucky’s heritage and the life-changing power of the arts. For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jennifer Richardson at jrichardson@riverparkcenter.org or 270-925-9811.

For more information, please call 270.687.2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/