Bourbon & Beyond Festival

The inaugural Bourbon & Beyond festival will be held from Sept. 23-24 at Champions Park in Louisville. The event features live music, chefs, feasts and parties and bourbon experiences.

Among the musical acts scheduled are Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Steve Miller Band, Band of Horses, Joy Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr. and Paul Rodgers.

In addition to musical performances, the event will include noted chefs such as Tom Colicchio, Carla Hall, Chris Cosentino and Dean Corbett.

For more information visit bourbonandbeyond.com