Bourbon & Botanicals - Bourbon Revival at Yew Dell

Free – $25 per person.

Bourbon & Botanicals 2024 will wrap up with Bourbon Revival. They’re Kentucky’s #1 Rockin' Bluegrass Band, fusing bluegrass instruments with Classic Rock, Pop and Country. Bring your lawn chairs and join the friendliest folks in Oldham County for a fantastic night of live music on our covered Rounsavall Pavilion. Timeline: 5:30 pm: Gates, Martha Lee's Kitchen and Garden Gift Shop open; 6 – 7 pm: Garden Tour with Horticulture Team, 7 - 8:45pm: Live Music with Bourbon Revival.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/