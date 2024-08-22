× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Bourbon & Botanicals - The Acoustic Winos - Single Ticket-blog

Bourbon & Botanicals - The Acoustic Winos at Yew Dell

Free – $25 per person.

The Acoustic Winos will definitely entertain the crowd for Night #7 of Bourbon & Botanicals 2024. Expect “a real good/feel good whimsical, musical trio bringing you some of the Best in Blues, Hot Jazz and old time Jug tunes.” Bring your lawn chairs and join the friendliest folks in Oldham County for a fantastic night of live music on our covered Rounsavall Pavilion. Timeline: 5:30 pm: Gates, Martha Lee's Kitchen and Garden Gift Shop open; 6 – 7 pm: Garden Tour with Horticulture Team, 7 - 8:45pm: Live Music with The Acoustic Winos.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/