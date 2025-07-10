Bourbon & Botanicals 2025: Hole Shot Blues Band at Yew Dell
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Bourbon & Botanicals 2025: Hole Shot Blues Band
Free-$30 per person.
Invited back after an incredible 2024 Series kickoff, Hole Shot Blues Band returns with original Blues Rock infused with a contemporary twist on timeless classics.
Each night’s timeline:
5:30 pm – Gates, Garden Gift Shop, and Martha Lee’s Café open
6 pm – Garden Walk with Horticulture Team
7 pm – Live Music in our covered Rounsavall Pavilion
9 pm – Night ends
For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar