Bourbon & Botanicals 2025: Hole Shot Blues Band at Yew Dell

Free-$30 per person.

Invited back after an incredible 2024 Series kickoff, Hole Shot Blues Band returns with original Blues Rock infused with a contemporary twist on timeless classics.

Each night’s timeline:

5:30 pm – Gates, Garden Gift Shop, and Martha Lee’s Café open

6 pm – Garden Walk with Horticulture Team

7 pm – Live Music in our covered Rounsavall Pavilion

9 pm – Night ends

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar