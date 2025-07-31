× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Bourbon & Botanicals 2025: Kaintuck Band

Bourbon & Botanicals 2025: Kaintuck Band at Yew Dell

Free- $30 per person.

Fan Favorite Kaintuck Band returns with traditional bluegrass music for their fourth Bourbon & Botanicals appearance!

Each night’s timeline:

5:30p – Gates, Garden Gift Shop, and Martha Lee’s Café open

6p – Garden Walk with Horticulture Team

7p – Live Music in our covered Rounsavall Pavilion

9p – Night ends

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar