Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Bourbon & Botanicals 2025: Tin Can Caravan at Yew Dell

Free - $30 per person.

We welcome Tin Can Caravan for night #3 of Bourbon & Botanicals! They are a duo led by Thomas Deakin from Louisville Folk School.

Each night’s timeline:

5:30p – Gates, Garden Gift Shop, and Martha Lee’s Café open

6p – Garden Walk with Horticulture Team

7p – Live Music in our covered Rounsavall Pavilion

9p – Night ends

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parents
