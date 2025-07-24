Bourbon & Botanicals 2025: Tin Can Caravan at Yew Dell
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Bourbon & Botanicals 2025: Tin Can Caravan
Bourbon & Botanicals 2025: Tin Can Caravan at Yew Dell
Free - $30 per person.
We welcome Tin Can Caravan for night #3 of Bourbon & Botanicals! They are a duo led by Thomas Deakin from Louisville Folk School.
Each night’s timeline:
5:30p – Gates, Garden Gift Shop, and Martha Lee’s Café open
6p – Garden Walk with Horticulture Team
7p – Live Music in our covered Rounsavall Pavilion
9p – Night ends
For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar