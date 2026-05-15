Bourbon & Botanicals 2026: The Brass Pack at Yew Dell

Event Timeline

5:30 Gates Open

6:00PM - GARDEN WALK

7:00PM - LIVE MUSIC

8:45PM - SHOW ENDS

Another season of unforgettable evenings where live music, craft bourbon and the beauty of the gardens come together.

All programs and events will be rain or shine.

Please Note: No outside food or beverages are allowed at Bourbon & Botanicals, and coolers are not permitted on the grounds at any time. All drinks and refreshments are available on-site for your convenience.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar