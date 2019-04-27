Bourbon & Browns Gala at Liberty Hall

Join us this spring for our annual fundraiser and enjoy some good food and good bourbon for a good cause! Now in its seventh year, Bourbon & Browns has grossed nearly a quarter of a million dollars to support ongoing preservation and education at Liberty Hall Historic Site. We are delighted to have Barbara Hulette as our honorary chair for this year's event. Barbara is a widely recognized, respected and tireless volunteer known for her work in preserving many of Kentucky's treasures. We greatly appreciate the time and talents she has contributed to LHHS, and the energy that she has brought to Bourbon & Browns year after year with her signature style, inspriation, and sphere of influence. The event will feature some of Kentucky’s finest bourbon paired with delectable appetizers and Kentucky Proud foods. Guests will dance the night away under a garden tent to the sounds of The Swells. This year's event coincides with the Kentucky Distilled Experience, an annual weekend jam-packed with bourbon-themed fun! $100 per ticket.

About

Liberty Hall Historic Site (LHHS) serves as a learning center that engages the public in exploring the history, politics, social and cultural life in early Kentucky through the homes, gardens, documents, and artifacts of Senator John Brown and his family.

For more information call 502-227-2560 or visit libertyhall.org