Bourbon + Chocolate Pairing at Crafts and Vines

Crafts and Vines 642 Main Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Smooth bourbon and velvety chocolate: they are the perfect partner. This event features handcrafted chocolates by local Velveteen Chocolate expertly paired with George Remus, a distillery named after a bootlegger with a storied local history. $40 ticket price will include three pairings and a cocktail. Seating is limited so get your ticket before they sell out!

About Velveteen Chocolate: French-trained chocolatier Sherri Prentiss founded Velveteen Chocolate 2016. As a chocolate educator, her mission is to inspire your curiosity through chocolate. Visit her website at velveteenchocolate.com

For more information call (859) 360-0476 or visit craftsandvines.com

Crafts and Vines 642 Main Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011
