Bourbon Archaeology

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

First Friday Speaker Series: Archaeological excavation at historic and abandoned distilleries around Kentucky is revealing new insights into past distilling practices and the bourbon industry’s impact on the everyday lives of Kentuckians.

Join “Bourbon Archaeologist” Nick Laracuente to learn about his discoveries.

Speaker: Nick Laracuente, Site Protection Program Administrator, Kentucky Heritage Council

Cost: $8; KHS members $5. Price includes museum admission so feel free to explore our exhibits the rest of the day!

Bring Your Lunch: Pay at the front desk on event day.

Pre-order a Boxed Lunch: Cost is $10 in addition to admission. Lunch orders and payment required by 5 p.m., Friday, April 26. There will be no refunds for lunch orders cancelled after that time.

For more information call (502) 782-8118 or visit history.ky.gov

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
