Bourbon BBQ&Brake Horsepower Car Show
Fort Knox Exchange 127 Gold Vault Road, Kentucky 40121
Fort Knox Exchange
A Family Friendly Event! A Car show like any other with Bourbon Tasting, BBQ, Car Seat Checks, Give Aways and more...
Bourbon BBQ&Brake Horsepower Car Show
All Make and Models are Welcome! 🎉
🏆Trophies Awarded for:
•Best in Show
•People’s Choice
•Classic Muscle
•Classic Sport
•Antique
•Modern Muscle
•Modern Sport
•Import
•Truc/SUV
Pre-Registration will start September 16
Registration Day of Event from 9:00am to 12:00pm
Judging Begins at 1:00pm
NO FEED REQUIRED
We will have Bourbon Tasting, Giveaways, Food Trucks, Prizes and more...
For more information call (502) 942-0067 ext.305, or email campbellmiche@aafes.com