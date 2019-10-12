Bourbon BBQ&Brake Horsepower Car Show

Fort Knox Exchange 127 Gold Vault Road, Kentucky 40121

Bourbon BBQ&Brake Horsepower Car Show

All Make and Models are Welcome! 🎉

🏆Trophies Awarded for:

•Best in Show

•People’s Choice

•Classic Muscle

•Classic Sport

•Antique

•Modern Muscle

•Modern Sport

•Import

•Truc/SUV

Pre-Registration will start September 16

Registration Day of Event from 9:00am to 12:00pm

Judging Begins at 1:00pm

NO FEED REQUIRED

We will have Bourbon Tasting, Giveaways, Food Trucks, Prizes and more...

For more information call (502) 942-0067 ext.305, or email campbellmiche@aafes.com

Fort Knox Exchange 127 Gold Vault Road, Kentucky 40121 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor, This & That
5029420067
