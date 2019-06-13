Bourbon Capital® Mixed Drink Challenge

WHAT: A competition of mixology skills between distilleries, restaurants, and bars. The winner’s entry will be named the Official Cocktail of the 2019 Kentucky Bourbon Festival. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the creation and judgment of entries, as well as sample entries and dine on hors d’oeuvres. Registration is required. Tickets are $40 per person to attend. Entry fees for bars, restaurants, and distilleries are $50 per team. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

WHEN: Thursday, June 13 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

All events coincide with the celebration of National Bourbon Day, which falls on June 14, 2019. For further event details and to purchase tickets, please visit the official Kentucky Bourbon Festival website. The 2019 Kentucky Bourbon Festival will take place on September 18 through September 22.

For more information to call (502) 275-8384 visit KYBourbonFestival.com