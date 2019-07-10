× Expand The Kentucky Castle Bourbon School @ The Kentucky Castle

Bourbon Cocktails I: Historic and Classic Cocktails

Cocktails were developed on American whiskeys including Bourbon & Rye.

In this class we’ll explore the origin of American whiskey cocktails by focusing on the ‘Classic 5’:

Old Fashioned

Whiskey Sour

Mint Julep

Whiskey Smash

Manhattan

The Kentucky Castle's Bourbon-Steward-In-Residence (& Bourbon industry insider) Tim Knittel will guide you through basic cocktail construction theory including:

Spirit + Sweet + Contrast(s) + Accent,

Techniques: stirring vs. shaking and order of ingredients,

Working with ice: hard, crappy & specialty ice

Selecting whiskey for cocktails by flavor profile

You’ll get to taste each type of cocktail and then make your own!

Tickets are available for:

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

or Sunday, July 28, 2019 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

This class is part of our year-long “Kentucky Bourbon School” (previously Bourbon University) led by Bourbon-Steward in Residence Tim Knittel of Distilled Living with a new theme offered each month. They will be the 2nd Wednesday and 4th Sunday all year. No need to attend them all - mix and match as you like!

$35 per person, class includes guided bourbon flight and light food.

Dinner reservations at Castle Farm Restaurant available for after the class by calling (859) 256-0322 or visiting https://www.thekentuckycastle.com/eat-drink.

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com