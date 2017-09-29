Bourbon Country Burn: Biking to Kentucky's Distilleries

A brand new cycling event, Bourbon Country Burn, brings together some of central Kentucky’s most iconic tourism destinations.The event is a three-day fully supported cycling event headquartered at the Kentucky Horse Park September 29 – October 1, 2017.

Daily distance options range from 20 miles to 100 miles, and will stop at six different bourbon distilleries throughout the event. Riders will also experience the beauty of central Kentucky’s historic horse farms through scenic backroads.

“We are very excited this new event is coming to central Kentucky,” Kentucky Department of Tourism Commissioner, Kristen Branscum said, “It combines several of our signature tourism industries into one weekend, and we’re sure people will enjoy cycling around this beautiful region of the Bluegrass.”

Routes of all lengths are looped which will return riders to the Bourbon Base Camp at the Kentucky Horse Park. Live entertainment, food, and yes, bourbon tastings will make a great place to mix with friends and fellow riders during the evening. Camping will be available at the Horse Park, and the Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriott – Lexington North is the partner hotel for those wanting less rustic lodging.

Registration is open to riders 21 years and older, and the event is limited to the first 500 registrants.

For more information visit bourboncountryburn.com.