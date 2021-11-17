Bourbon Dinner Series at The Galt House Hotel

October 20th - Whiskey Row Bourbon dinner with Master Whiskey Taster Jackie Zykan

November 17th - An Evening with Heaven Hill Featuring Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll

Time: 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Where: Swizzle Dinner & Drinks: 140 N Fourth St., 25th Floor, Louisville, KY

Menus: View HERE

Cost: $95 per person per dinner

Reservations: OpenTable or call: (502) 252-2500

Website http://www.swizzle25.com

For more information call (502) 589-5200 or visit galthouse.com