Bourbon Dinner Series at The Galt House Hotel

to

The Galt House Hotel 140 North Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

 October 20th - Whiskey Row Bourbon dinner with Master Whiskey Taster Jackie Zykan

November 17th - An Evening with Heaven Hill Featuring Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll

    Time: 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

    Where: Swizzle Dinner & Drinks: 140 N Fourth St., 25th Floor, Louisville, KY

    Menus: View HERE

    Cost: $95 per person per dinner

    Reservations: OpenTable or call: (502) 252-2500

    Website http://www.swizzle25.com

For more information call (502) 589-5200 or visit galthouse.com

Info

Food & Drink, Kids & Family
