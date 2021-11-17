Bourbon Dinner Series at The Galt House Hotel
The Galt House Hotel 140 North Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
October 20th - Whiskey Row Bourbon dinner with Master Whiskey Taster Jackie Zykan
November 17th - An Evening with Heaven Hill Featuring Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll
Time: 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Where: Swizzle Dinner & Drinks: 140 N Fourth St., 25th Floor, Louisville, KY
Menus: View HERE
Cost: $95 per person per dinner
Reservations: OpenTable or call: (502) 252-2500
Website http://www.swizzle25.com
For more information call (502) 589-5200 or visit galthouse.com