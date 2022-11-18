Bourbon Fever Weekend General Butler State Park
to
General Butler State Park 1608 Hwy. 227, Carrollton, Kentucky 41008
Bourbon Fever Weekend General Butler State Park
Join us for an adults only, bourbon-loving weekend! This 2-night package includes a bourbon themed dinner, along with other meals prepared and provided by our Two Rivers Restaurant, bourbon flight, musical entertainment, a Paint N’ Sip class, and more.
For more information call (502) 732-4384 or visit parks.ky.gov
Info
General Butler State Park 1608 Hwy. 227, Carrollton, Kentucky 41008