Bourbon Fever Weekend General Butler State Park

General Butler State Park 1608 Hwy. 227, Carrollton, Kentucky 41008

 Join us for an adults only, bourbon-loving weekend! This 2-night package includes a bourbon themed dinner, along with other meals prepared and provided by our Two Rivers Restaurant, bourbon flight, musical entertainment, a Paint N’ Sip class, and more. 

For more information call (502) 732-4384 or visit parks.ky.gov

