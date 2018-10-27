Bourbon Hall Bark at the Moon Halloween Bash at The Bourbon Hall

to Google Calendar - Bourbon Hall Bark at the Moon Halloween Bash at The Bourbon Hall - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bourbon Hall Bark at the Moon Halloween Bash at The Bourbon Hall - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bourbon Hall Bark at the Moon Halloween Bash at The Bourbon Hall - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bourbon Hall Bark at the Moon Halloween Bash at The Bourbon Hall - 2018-10-27 18:00:00

The Bourbon Hall 116 W Jefferson St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Bourbon Hall Bark at the Moon Halloween Bash at The Bourbon Hall

It's the Bourbon Hall Bark at the Moon Halloween Bash with The Ultimate Ozzy Experience on Saturday, October 27th. Come in costume and get in for 5 dollars and rock out to classic Ozzy and Sabbath all night.

About The Bourbon Hall:

The bourbon boom continues in Louisville, with a new twist. Sitting adjacent to the Omni Hotel and Downtown Marriott is Louisville, KY’s premier small concert venue. The Bourbon Hall’s 18,500 square foot setting creates a unique, up-close experience, while offering a diverse collection of premium Kentucky bourbons to enjoy. Our locally-owned joint features state-of-the-art sound and acoustics with room for over 2,500 concert-goers

For more information visit thebourbonhall.com

Info
The Bourbon Hall 116 W Jefferson St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Bourbon Hall Bark at the Moon Halloween Bash at The Bourbon Hall - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bourbon Hall Bark at the Moon Halloween Bash at The Bourbon Hall - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bourbon Hall Bark at the Moon Halloween Bash at The Bourbon Hall - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bourbon Hall Bark at the Moon Halloween Bash at The Bourbon Hall - 2018-10-27 18:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

June 19, 2018

Wednesday

June 20, 2018

Thursday

June 21, 2018

Friday

June 22, 2018

Saturday

June 23, 2018

Sunday

June 24, 2018

Monday

June 25, 2018

Submit Yours