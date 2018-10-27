Bourbon Hall Bark at the Moon Halloween Bash at The Bourbon Hall

It's the Bourbon Hall Bark at the Moon Halloween Bash with The Ultimate Ozzy Experience on Saturday, October 27th. Come in costume and get in for 5 dollars and rock out to classic Ozzy and Sabbath all night.

About The Bourbon Hall:

The bourbon boom continues in Louisville, with a new twist. Sitting adjacent to the Omni Hotel and Downtown Marriott is Louisville, KY’s premier small concert venue. The Bourbon Hall’s 18,500 square foot setting creates a unique, up-close experience, while offering a diverse collection of premium Kentucky bourbons to enjoy. Our locally-owned joint features state-of-the-art sound and acoustics with room for over 2,500 concert-goers

For more information visit thebourbonhall.com