Bourbon Heritage Southern Supper at Woodford Reserve
Celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month in Kentucky with the Bourbon Heritage Southern Supper at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Enjoy distillery tours, an old-fashioned pig roast with delicious Southern sides, a cash bar featuring your favorite Woodford Reserve cocktails and a little bluegrass music to round out the evening. A great way to toast bourbon and enjoy fall in Kentucky.
WHEN: Saturday, September 30, 2017
6:00pm – 10:00pm
WHERE: The Woodford Reserve Distillery
7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, KY 40383
Cost: $65 per person
Reservations are required.
For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com