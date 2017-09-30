Bourbon Heritage Southern Supper at Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Bourbon Heritage Southern Supper at Woodford Reserve

Celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month in Kentucky with the Bourbon Heritage Southern Supper at the Woodford Reserve Distillery.  Enjoy distillery tours, an old-fashioned pig roast with delicious Southern sides, a cash bar featuring your favorite Woodford Reserve cocktails and a little bluegrass music to round out the evening.   A great way to toast bourbon and enjoy fall in Kentucky. 

WHEN:   Saturday, September 30, 2017

     6:00pm – 10:00pm  

WHERE:  The Woodford Reserve Distillery

                7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, KY 40383 

Cost:  $65 per person

Reservations are required.​

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com

