Bourbon History Series at Oldham County History Center

Join the Oldham County History Center for the second in its Bourbon History Series, and discover "Bourbon as an Art Form." The evening will include a presentation, appetizers, and tastings. Whether you are a bourbon lover, a history lover, or just have a love for anything Kentucky, you won't want to miss any of this series. $35 per person. Reservations required, please call 502.222.0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org