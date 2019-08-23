× Expand Estes Public Relations Bourbon Women Logo

Bourbon Women Association SIPosium Conference

Spirited women from across the country will gather for the Bourbon Women Association’s sixth-annual SIPosium conference Aug. 23-25 at the historic Seelbach Hotel. The weekend-long event provides informative workshops, meetings with industry leaders and tours of nearby distilleries. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 17, with early access for Bourbon Women members. Tickets range from $125-$395.

For more information, visit www.bourbonwomen.org.