Bourbon and Bites Pairing Experience at Bourbon Country Welcome Center

Join us for an exclusive culinary journey on February 28th, 2025, at 6:30 PM, at the Bourbon Country Welcome Center. Enjoy an expertly crafted three-course meal paired with two unique cocktails and a curated tasting flight of fine bourbons. Priced at $45 per person, this immersive dining experience is designed to delight your palate and expand your bourbon knowledge.

For more information call 5027845533 or visit bourboncountrywelcomecenter.com