Bourbon and Bites Pairing Experience at Bourbon Country Welcome Center

Bourbon Country Welcome Center 1388 Bypass N, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Join us for an exclusive culinary journey on February 28th, 2025, at 6:30 PM, at the Bourbon Country Welcome Center. Enjoy an expertly crafted three-course meal paired with two unique cocktails and a curated tasting flight of fine bourbons. Priced at $45 per person, this immersive dining experience is designed to delight your palate and expand your bourbon knowledge.

For more information call 5027845533 or visit bourboncountrywelcomecenter.com

Food & Drink
5027845533
