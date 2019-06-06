Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens

oin us for the inaugural Bourbon and Botanicals music series, sponsored by Kentucky Artisan Distillery the Home of Jefferson’s Bourbon, Thursday nights from May 9th – July 25th (excluding July 4th). Bring your friends and family out to explore our beautiful botanical gardens, enjoy tastings of delicious bourbon from our next door neighbors Kentucky Artisan Distillery or purchase a selection of brews, wine, and snacks while enjoying live music from great local bands. We will have an informal plant walk at 5:30 p.m. each evening, with music starting at 6:30 p.m. The concert series is free to our members and included in general admission for non-members. Seating is limited so please bring a chair or blanket. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. This is a rain or shine event.

June 6th – Two for the Show

June 13th – Charity Radcliffe

June 20th – Billy Goat Strut Revue

June 27th – Whiskey Bent Valley Boys

July 4th – We’re closed for Independence Day – no late night Thursday

July 11th – The Local Honeys

July 18th – Hot Brown Smackdown

July 25th – Hot Coffee Breakdown featuring Contra Dance calling by Chet Gray

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org