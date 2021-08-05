Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens

We are thrilled to announce our Bourbon & Botanicals Music Series, Presented by Kentucky Artisan Distillery with Supporting Sponsorship by PetalPower, is back for summer 2021! For the nine Thursdays between July 1 and August 26, we have a fabulous lineup of different genres.

5 PM: Gates reopen – bring your chairs and picnic dinners to enjoy in our gardens; bar service will be available

6 PM-6:45 PM: Drop-in Garden Tour with Horticultural Staff

7 PM-8:45 PM: Live music under the Pavilion

9 PM: Gardens Close

Our 2021 Bourbon & Botanicals Series Lineup:

7/1/21: The Ron Jones Quartet – traditional and contemporary jazz

7/8/21: Rosie and The Rockabillies – you guessed it, rockabilly

7/15/21: Da Mudcats – classic blues

7/22/21: Allen Lane Band – rockin’ country

7/29/21: Ida Clare – bluegrassy Americana

8/5/21: Billy Goat Strut Revue – “bourbon jazz”

8/12/21: Handcar Prophets & Friends – premium cover band

8/19/21: Corey Brumback – singer-songwriter tunes

8/26/21: Kaintuck Band – traditional bluegrass

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org