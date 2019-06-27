Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens
oin us for the inaugural Bourbon and Botanicals music series, sponsored by Kentucky Artisan Distillery the Home of Jefferson’s Bourbon, Thursday nights from May 9th – July 25th (excluding July 4th). Bring your friends and family out to explore our beautiful botanical gardens, enjoy tastings of delicious bourbon from our next door neighbors Kentucky Artisan Distillery or purchase a selection of brews, wine, and snacks while enjoying live music from great local bands. We will have an informal plant walk at 5:30 p.m. each evening, with music starting at 6:30 p.m. The concert series is free to our members and included in general admission for non-members. Seating is limited so please bring a chair or blanket. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. This is a rain or shine event.
- June 6th – Two for the Show
- June 13th – Charity Radcliffe
- June 20th – Billy Goat Strut Revue
- June 27th – Whiskey Bent Valley Boys
- July 4th – We’re closed for Independence Day – no late night Thursday
- July 11th – The Local Honeys
- July 18th – Hot Brown Smackdown
- July 25th – Hot Coffee Breakdown featuring Contra Dance calling by Chet Gray
For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org