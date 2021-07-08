Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens
We are thrilled to announce our Bourbon & Botanicals Music Series, Presented by Kentucky Artisan Distillery with Supporting Sponsorship by PetalPower, is back for summer 2021! For the nine Thursdays between July 1 and August 26, we have a fabulous lineup of different genres.
5 PM: Gates reopen – bring your chairs and picnic dinners to enjoy in our gardens; bar service will be available
6 PM-6:45 PM: Drop-in Garden Tour with Horticultural Staff
7 PM-8:45 PM: Live music under the Pavilion
9 PM: Gardens Close
Our 2021 Bourbon & Botanicals Series Lineup:
7/1/21: The Ron Jones Quartet – traditional and contemporary jazz
7/8/21: Rosie and The Rockabillies – you guessed it, rockabilly
7/15/21: Da Mudcats – classic blues
7/22/21: Allen Lane Band – rockin’ country
7/29/21: Ida Clare – bluegrassy Americana
8/5/21: Billy Goat Strut Revue – “bourbon jazz”
8/12/21: Handcar Prophets & Friends – premium cover band
8/19/21: Corey Brumback – singer-songwriter tunes
8/26/21: Kaintuck Band – traditional bluegrass
For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org