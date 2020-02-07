Bourbon’s Backroads: A Journey Through Kentucky’s Distilling Landscape

Speaker: Dr. Karl Raitz, Emeritus Professor of Geography, University of Kentucky

Description: Join us as we discuss an essential topic in Kentucky history: bourbon! UK’s Dr. Karl Raitz blends geographical and historical research to explore the development of the bourbon industry and its relationship to the Kentucky landscape. Come and learn more about how our “native spirit” has shaped the Commonwealth! Copies of Dr. Raitz’s newly published book, Bourbon’s Backroads, will be available for sale and signing following the presentation.

Cost: $8.00. Free for KHS Members! Payment will be taken the day of at the front desk of the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History. Dessert and coffee will be served. Reservations not required unless ordering a boxed lunch.

Price includes museum admission so feel free to explore our exhibits the rest of the day!

Participants are welcome to bring a lunch if desired or may order a boxed lunch for an additional $10.00. Boxed lunch orders and payment must be received by Friday, Jan. 31. Lunch orders canceled after 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 will not be refunded. To order call 502-782-8070 or emailing KHSeducation@ky.gov.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov