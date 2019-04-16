BourbonVille at The Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

BourbonVille at The Louisville Palace

Mix, mingle and enjoy Bourbon Specialty Drinks at the newest Kentucky Derby Festival event, BourbonVille. Taste signature drinks from Kentucky’s Bourbon distilleries, enjoy Bourbon-inspired cuisine and meet the Master Distillers.

General admission tickets are $50. We will also offer $85 Angel’s Envy VIP Experience tickets. (21 and over only. Must present ID upon entry.)

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

The Louisville Palace
625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202
502-883-5774
