BourbonVille at The Louisville Palace

Mix, mingle and enjoy Bourbon Specialty Drinks at the newest Kentucky Derby Festival event, BourbonVille. Taste signature drinks from Kentucky’s Bourbon distilleries, enjoy Bourbon-inspired cuisine and meet the Master Distillers.

General admission tickets are $50. We will also offer $85 Angel’s Envy VIP Experience tickets. (21 and over only. Must present ID upon entry.)

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com