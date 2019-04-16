BourbonVille at The Louisville Palace
The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202
Mix, mingle and enjoy Bourbon Specialty Drinks at the newest Kentucky Derby Festival event, BourbonVille. Taste signature drinks from Kentucky’s Bourbon distilleries, enjoy Bourbon-inspired cuisine and meet the Master Distillers.
General admission tickets are $50. We will also offer $85 Angel’s Envy VIP Experience tickets. (21 and over only. Must present ID upon entry.)
For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com
Info
