Bourbonanza Weekend Spirits Soiree in Frankfort

7pm - 10pm / 21 & Over, cocktail attire

The evening welcomes revelers to the lovely Kentucky History Center and gardens where distilleries, wineries and breweries will feature tastings of their most popular products. Live music will keep us entertained while local caterer, 3 Peas in a Pod, serves hardy hors d'oeuvres along with samples of "Kentucky Proud" products. Stay tuned for a list of featured distilleries and auction items!

The highlight of the event is a live auction of rare Bourbon that attracts collectors from around the country. Participants and spectators alike will enjoy a high energy experience as folks jockey to bid the highest price and "win" the coveted prize.

6:30pm / doors open

7-8:30pm / tastings, hors d'oeuvres & music

8:30-9:30pm / live auction of rare bourbon

10pm / doors close

For more information call (502) 223-2261 or visit bourbonanza.com