Bow-Wow-Wowza at Prohibition Bourbon Bar

MAKE A DONATION to the Stray Animal Adoption Program (SAAP) through this Fundraising Page now through Sunday, May 15th at Noon, and we will enter your name in our Buffalo Trace-themed “WIN ME!” Drawing.

The May 15th SAAP Drawing will find ONE LUCKY WINNER taking home these SEVEN “BOW-WOW-WOWZA!” BOTTLES:

Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon

Buffalo Trace Bourbon (1L)

Eagle Rare 10YR Bourbon

Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel Bourbon

Sazerac Rye

Stagg Jr. Bourbon

Weller Special Reserve Bourbon (1L)

Must be 21 or older. Drawing will be held on Sunday, May 15th. Suggested Donations: $10/Ticket; 8 Tickets/$50; 20 Tickets/$100; and 50 Tickets/$200. The winner's name will be drawn at random around 1:00PM. Items must be picked up in person, with a photo ID, at a date and time to be determined.

All donations welcome.

If you have any questions, please text or email Kim Newberry at (513) 300-1347 or krorick@fuse.net or email Bob Howard at bob.howard@adoptastray.com. or visit Newberry Bros. Coffee & Prohibition Bourbon Bar on Facebook.