Bowling Green Amateur Disc Golf Tournament

Spero Kereiakes Park 1220 Fairview Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103

Several hundred participants from 29 states and five countries are expected for this year's Amateur Disc Golf Championships. Several area disc golf courses will be used.This is one of the largest amateur tournaments in the country!

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com

Info

Outdoor, Sports
270-782-0800
