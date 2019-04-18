Bowling Green Amateur Disc Golf Tournament
Spero Kereiakes Park 1220 Fairview Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103
BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
Several hundred participants from 29 states and five countries are expected for this year's Amateur Disc Golf Championships. Several area disc golf courses will be used.This is one of the largest amateur tournaments in the country!
For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com
