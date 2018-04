Bowling Green Garden Club's Fairy Garden Tour & Tea

Sunday, June 3, 2018

Tours: 1 to 4pm

Tea: 3 to 5pm

Adults $10

Children $5

Children's fairy garden craft and refreshments at Lost River Cave Birch Room, 2818 Nashville Road

Children receive wings, headpieces, wands and other items at each of the sites. Tickets are available before from club members and at sites on event day.

For more information, please contact Alice Kummer at 270-779-9238 or ahk174@twc.com