× Expand BG International Festival Performers on stage at last years international festival

Bowling Green International Festival

A celebration of diversity for the entire family. The festival is a traditional celebration that honors the heritage and diversity among our Bowling Green residents through music, dance, demonstrations, authentic foreign foods, edu-tainment activities, cultural displays and an international bazaar.

Circus Square Park on September 25, 2021. All tickets for this year's Festival must be purchased in advance.

The 2021 Bowling Green International Festival will follow the format of past events, featuring three stages of traditional and modern music and dance performances, authentic foreign foods, an international bazaar and edu-tainment activities. A COVID-19 Mitigation Plan has been put in place to protect the public and will evolve as circumstances warrant.

For more information call (270) 779-3830 or visit bginternationalfest.com