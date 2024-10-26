Bowling Green Pride Festival
to
Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Bowling Green Pride Festival
Enjoy FREE Admission to the Bowling Green Pride Festival 2024!
Noon-5:00PM CT: Join in at Circus Square Park for music, drag, vendors, and more! (601 State St, Bowling Green, KY 42101)
5:00PM CT: March to Bowling Green City Hall to Rally for a Fairness Ordinance
7:30PM CT: Evening Drag Show in Circus Square Park
9:30PM CT: PRIDE CRAWL & more drag performances in Circus Square Park!
For more information call (270) 202-0256 or visit bgkydowntown.org/fountain-row/