Bowling Green Pride Festival

to

Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Bowling Green Pride Festival

Enjoy FREE Admission to the Bowling Green Pride Festival 2024!

Noon-5:00PM CT: Join in at Circus Square Park for music, drag, vendors, and more! (601 State St, Bowling Green, KY 42101)

5:00PM CT: March to Bowling Green City Hall to Rally for a Fairness Ordinance

7:30PM CT: Evening Drag Show in Circus Square Park

9:30PM CT: PRIDE CRAWL & more drag performances in Circus Square Park!

For more information call (270) 202-0256 or visit bgkydowntown.org/fountain-row/

Info

Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Bowling Green Pride Festival - 2024-10-26 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bowling Green Pride Festival - 2024-10-26 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bowling Green Pride Festival - 2024-10-26 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bowling Green Pride Festival - 2024-10-26 12:00:00 ical