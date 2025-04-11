Bowling Green Tattoo Expo at Sloan Convention Center

Sloan Convention Center 1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103

 100 Tattoo Artists from around the world will be tattooing live in one place. Come see the amazing work that all the artists are bringing and watch them compete for awards and make amazing art.

Must be 18+ years of age to be tattooed, NO EXCEPTIONS‼️

For more information call (270) 745-0088  or visit worldtattooevents.com/bowling-green-tattoo-expo/

Info

Talks & Readings
