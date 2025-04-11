Bowling Green Tattoo Expo at Sloan Convention Center

100 Tattoo Artists from around the world will be tattooing live in one place. Come see the amazing work that all the artists are bringing and watch them compete for awards and make amazing art.

Must be 18+ years of age to be tattooed, NO EXCEPTIONS‼️

For more information call (270) 745-0088 or visit worldtattooevents.com/bowling-green-tattoo-expo/