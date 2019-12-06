Bowling Green's Downtown Lights Up
Fountain Square Park 645 East Main Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Bowling Green's Downtown Lights Up
Join us for this year's Downtown Lights Up in Fountain Square Park. Activities include trolley rides, more than 70,000 Christmas lights, live music, and food!
For more information call (270) 782-0222 or visit downtownbg.org
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday