Bowling Green's Downtown Lights Up

Fountain Square Park 645 East Main Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Join us for this year's Downtown Lights Up in Fountain Square Park. Activities include trolley rides, more than 70,000 Christmas lights, live music, and food!

For more information call (270) 782-0222 or visit downtownbg.org

Fountain Square Park 645 East Main Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
