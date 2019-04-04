Box Lunch Lecture at the American Saddlebred Museum
American Saddlebred Museum 4083 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Terri Dolan, Executive Director of ASHA will speak about the primary mission of the American Saddlebred Horse Association and its strategic plan to promote this breed. This will include it’s historical reference and the versatility of the breed today.
Box lunch is available $11; please reserve by March 28 by calling 859-259-2746 x344
For more information call (859) 259-2746 or visit asbmuseum.org/workshops-lectures