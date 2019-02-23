Boy Scout Adventure Loop Day at Frazier
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Attention Tiger and Wolf Scouts! Join us for a fun morning of learning and earning. Through stories, song, art, and a live performance, you can fulfill all of the requirements for the Tiger Elective Adventure: Tiger Tales or Wolf Elective Adventure: Adventures in Coins . No need to book as a troop. Individual Tiger Scouts with a chaperone are welcomed and encouraged!
Concurrent class sessions at 11am for both groups
Station-based activities open from 10am-1pm
$8 per person (children & adults)
Museum admission included
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org