Boy Scout Adventure Loop Day at Frazier

Attention Tiger and Wolf Scouts! Join us for a fun morning of learning and earning. Through stories, song, art, and a live performance, you can fulfill all of the requirements for the Tiger Elective Adventure: Tiger Tales or Wolf Elective Adventure: Adventures in Coins . No need to book as a troop. Individual Tiger Scouts with a chaperone are welcomed and encouraged!

Concurrent class sessions at 11am for both groups

Station-based activities open from 10am-1pm

$8 per person (children & adults)

Museum admission included

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org