Boy Talk at the Frazier Museum

This parent-son class led by a pediatric urologist will help you start the conversation about physical and emotional changes associated with puberty, along with learning the importance of good sleep habits, nutrition and exercise. Recommended for boys ages 10 to 14 and their parents.

This workshop is free with general admission ticket to the museum

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org