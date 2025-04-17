Boyle County High School Theatre & the BCPAC presents Grease: The Musical
Boyle County Performing Arts Center 315 Cunningham Way, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Boyle County High School Theatre & the BCPAC presents
Grease: The Musical
April 10-12 & 17-19, 2025 @ 7:00pm
Sponsored by Community Trust Bank
Grease revolves around the lives of a group of high school students, with a particular focus on the romance between Sandy, a new student at Rydell High, and Danny, the school’s cool and charismatic leader of the T-Birds. As the two lovebirds navigate the challenges of peer pressure, teenage angst, and personal transformation, the musical explores themes of youth and identity. Grease is an energetic and feel-good tribute to the nostalgia of the teenage years.
Production is completely produced and performed by the Boyle County High School Theatre Department and The Boyle County Performing Arts Center.
Approximate Running Time: 120 minutes with a 15 minute intermission
Recommended Ages: Grades 6 and up due to mild language & mature themes
For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com