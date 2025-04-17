× Expand Grease The Musical Untitled design - Grease Grease The Musical

Boyle County High School Theatre & the BCPAC presents

Grease: The Musical

April 10-12 & 17-19, 2025 @ 7:00pm

Sponsored by Community Trust Bank

Grease revolves around the lives of a group of high school students, with a particular focus on the romance between Sandy, a new student at Rydell High, and Danny, the school’s cool and charismatic leader of the T-Birds. As the two lovebirds navigate the challenges of peer pressure, teenage angst, and personal transformation, the musical explores themes of youth and identity. Grease is an energetic and feel-good tribute to the nostalgia of the teenage years.

Production is completely produced and performed by the Boyle County High School Theatre Department and The Boyle County Performing Arts Center.

Approximate Running Time: 120 minutes with a 15 minute intermission

Recommended Ages: Grades 6 and up due to mild language & mature themes

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com