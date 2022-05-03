× Expand Brad Brown Brad Brown performs at the Barnwood Brav0

Brad Brown's Comedy Magic Show at Barnwood Bravo Theater

Fun, family-friendly comedy and magic presented weekly at the Barnwood Bravo Theater in Dry Ridge Kentucky. Brad Brown's performance is 75-minutes with no intermission. It is presented in an intimate theater where every seat has a great view.

You can optionally enjoy dinner with the show.

For more information visit 859.428.8085 or visit kentuckymagicshow.com