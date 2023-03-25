Brad Davis: Harlan Hubbard Artist in Residence at Behringer Crawford Museum

Much like the internationally recognized artist Harlan Hubbard, Cincinnati artist Brad Davis has found inspiration from the Ohio River and its surroundings for his works. Using two mushroom anchors and 50 feet of rope, Davis began his artist in residency on the water, just as Hubbard did aboard his shanty boat over 75 years ago. From his kayak along the banks of the Ohio River, Davis has created a diverse body of work that will be displayed in an exhibition alongside several Hubbard paintings at Behringer-Crawford Museum, beginning Saturday, March 25, with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition is a showcase of Davis' creations in the Harlan Hubbard artist residency program, hosted by the Harlan Hubbard Studio and Nature Preserve and the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy in conjunction with Behringer-Crawford Museum.

''Undertow,'' by Brad DavisDavis has works in galleries all across the country and currently teaches at the University of Cincinnati and Manifest Drawing Center. Drawing inspiration from the often overlooked moments of life, his paintings aim to uncover and uplift the discarded and overlooked within his surroundings. Through sensitive and careful construction, he utilizes methods of traditional oil painting and an aesthetic pulling from American painters such as John Sloan, Edward Hopper, and Thomas Eakins.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org