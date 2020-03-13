Braille Readers Theater at American Printing House for the Blind

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206

March 13, 2020, 7-9 pm, March 14, 2020, 1-3 pm

APH’S Braille Readers Theater, now in its tenth season, presents The Bald Soprano, by Eugene Ionesco, another wise, witty, and wonderful play to wow its audience. Our actors are all blind or visually impaired. With minimal scenery and costumes, they use words, gestures and expressions to make the play come to life. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Best for adults and children age 6 and up.

For more information call 502-899-2213 or email kcarpenter@aph.org to register.

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
5028992213
