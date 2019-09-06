Bram Stoker’s Dracula at Actors Theatre

His fangs are bared. His eyes glow crimson. Louisville’s favorite vampire is back! Based on Bram Stoker’s gothic tale of the immortal Transylvanian count and his unexpectedly feisty human prey, this fast-paced, fright-filled adaptation is a Halloween treat that drips with suspense—and even more blood.

Audience Advisory: Violence including physical combat, bloodshed and murder.

Age Recommendations: 11+

For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org