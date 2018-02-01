Brandy Alexander Cocktail Class at Copper and Kings

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Brandy Alexander Cocktail Class at Copper and Kings

Join us for this hands-on class with Copper & Kings' bartenders as we teach you the history of this pre-Prohibition cocktail, the original recipe, plus two modern riffs on the classic. You can choose any two of the three recipes to make and sip yourself! Treat yourself to your very own glass (or two) of this delicious, chocolate brandy libation.

21+ only, limited to 25 participants

$20+tax includes class plus two cocktails

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com

Education & Learning, Food & Drink, History
