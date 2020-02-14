Brantley Gilbert: FIRE'T UP 2020 TOUR at KFC Yum! Center

Just a few short weeks before the much-anticipated Oct. 4 release of his fifth studio album Fire & Brimstone, Brantley Gilbert, billed as an artist who “never fails to deliver” by American Songwriter, is already looking for opportunities to bring the music to his faithful BG Nation with a brand new 2020 tour. Fire’t Up Tour, aptly named after track one on his upcoming 15-song album (all written/co-written by Gilbert), will kick off Jan. 23 in London, Ontario and make a stop in Louisville Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, February 14, 2020.

For more information call (502) 690-9000 visit kfcyumcenter.com