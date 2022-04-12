× Expand BRAVO DANCE STUDIO Salsa Mini BRAVO DANCE STUDIO

Bravo Dance Studio Beginner Mini Course: FOXTROT

Woohoo!

Today is your Lucky Day!

We're returning to Group Dance Classes for Fully Vaccinated Participants - getting "poked" has its perks!

New BEGINNER Class format: Learn the basics of the most popular dances in a two class series. Perfect for brand new dancers who are ready to try something new and intermediate dancers who want to refresh their steps. Zero Experience Necessary - 2 Left Feet Welcome!

Try a different dance bi-weekly! Tuesday Nights at 8pm. Your registration is for admission to both Classes. FOXTROT Mini Course: April 12 + April 19

$20/person

Class is open to fully vaccinated (two weeks after second dose or J&J) individuals and couples. We will be dancing together and switching partners. Please text (502-454-4111) or email (alex@bravodancestudio.com) your vax card to us, or bring it with you to the first class. You do not need to wear a mask for class.

Jump up off the couch - it's time to get your dance on!

For more information call 502.454.4111 or visit bravodancestudio.com