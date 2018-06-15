Braxton Brewing Co. Goettafest 2018

Goetta, arts and crafts, live music, entertainment, children's activities.

Braxton Brewing Company, in association with the MainStrasse Village Association, invites you to join us for the 18th Annual MainStrasse Village “Original” Goettafest. For those new to Northern Kentucky, Goetta was brought to the area by early German immigrants. It has always been a breakfast staple in the Greater Cincinnati region. Now, it’s not just for breakfast anymore!

Besides innovative Goetta food offerings, the festival will include arts, crafts, music, entertainment and children’s activities, filling two blocks of the tree-lined Sixth Street Promenade. Relax and enjoy the day in the wonderful old-world atmosphere of historic MainStrasse Village. Plan to enjoy both the festival AND the unique shops, restaurants and bars that make MainStrasse Village a year-round destination.

For more information call 859-491-0458 or visit mainstrasse.org