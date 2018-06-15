Braxton Brewing Co. Goettafest 2018

to Google Calendar - Braxton Brewing Co. Goettafest 2018 - 2018-06-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Braxton Brewing Co. Goettafest 2018 - 2018-06-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Braxton Brewing Co. Goettafest 2018 - 2018-06-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Braxton Brewing Co. Goettafest 2018 - 2018-06-15 00:00:00

MainStrasse Village 406 West 6th Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Braxton Brewing Co. Goettafest 2018

Goetta, arts and crafts, live music, entertainment, children's activities.

Braxton Brewing Company, in association with the MainStrasse Village Association, invites you to join us for the 18th Annual MainStrasse Village “Original” Goettafest. For those new to Northern Kentucky, Goetta was brought to the area by early German immigrants. It has always been a breakfast staple in the Greater Cincinnati region. Now, it’s not just for breakfast anymore!

Besides innovative Goetta food offerings, the festival will include arts, crafts, music, entertainment and children’s activities, filling two blocks of the tree-lined Sixth Street Promenade. Relax and enjoy the day in the wonderful old-world atmosphere of historic MainStrasse Village. Plan to enjoy both the festival AND the unique shops, restaurants and bars that make MainStrasse Village a year-round destination.

For more information call 859-491-0458 or visit mainstrasse.org

Info
MainStrasse Village 406 West 6th Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859-491-0458
to Google Calendar - Braxton Brewing Co. Goettafest 2018 - 2018-06-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Braxton Brewing Co. Goettafest 2018 - 2018-06-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Braxton Brewing Co. Goettafest 2018 - 2018-06-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Braxton Brewing Co. Goettafest 2018 - 2018-06-15 00:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Monday

June 11, 2018

Tuesday

June 12, 2018

Wednesday

June 13, 2018

Thursday

June 14, 2018

Submit Yours

chandler