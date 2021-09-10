Braxton Brewing Company Octoberfest

A time-honored celebration returns to Covington at MainStrasse Village!

Since 1979, families from throughout the Midwest have joined local crowds to celebrate German heritage and culture at Covington Oktoberfest in Goebel Park..

This year, the festival raises a stein to German culture with live music from local artists, local food, beer, and art! From Friday, September 10th to Sunday, September 12th, Beer, music and food will be flowing from the streets of Covington during this celebration of German tradition.

Find the festival dates and times here:

Friday, September 10th, from 5pm-11pm

Saturday, September 11th, from 11am-11pm

Sunday, September 12th, from 11am-8pm

Admission is free and Free parking is available at the IRS Parking lot at 4th and Johnson Streets

Directions

The Village is conveniently located just across the river from Cincinnati, Ohio in Covington, Kentucky. From I-75/71 take the Covington 5th Street Exit (#192) and follow the signs to the Village.

For more information visit mainstrasse.org